May 2022

Community Radio PLUS App

Did you know there are over 450 community radio stations in Australia.

City Park Radio is one of them … and now there is another way to listen to your favourite community radio station…. The Community Radio PLUS app.

On your smart device, download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

All we ask .. when the app opens for the first time, search the postcode 7250 and then make City Park Radio your favourite, and afterwards, branch out and explore the world of community radio.

Not sure what to do …. Head to our online stream page cityparkradio.com/online-stream/ …. There are so many options now to choose to listen ….

Another benefit of the new app is that the backend technology developed will also feed smart speakers. Stations will be more easily accessible by voice command with hundreds of variations of stations names now recognised by smart speakers.

There is no escaping City Park Radio … even if you scream 7LTN.

Community Radio Plus, your home of community radio.

Download from the App Store or Google Play.

MOTHERS DAY – May 8th

Have you been one of the lucky ones??

For listeners to our breakfast show recently, it has been the opportunity to win a substantial prize for mothers day.

The questions were not hard, and all those texters had their opportunity to win these substantial gift bags donated by Bruce Webb at Cocoon Living Tea, a station sponsor.

Keep listening … there is one or two left to giveaway … if you miss out, visit Bruce and show your membership card for a special deal….

Yes, not only a sponsor of City Park Radio, but also a friend with benefits for our members of City Park Radio.

…….and a very happy Sunday to all our Mums.

MEMBERSHIP– Paid up and Proud

Your management committee has elected to keep membership at the low rate of $55 per annum for 2022/2023… still a smidgeon more than just a $1 a week.

Being a member of your community radio show your support for this vital link with the local community. It gives you the opportunity to have a say in the direction of community radio for your city, allows you to vote at special meetings, gives you the opportunity to stand for the committee to run your station and if you choose, you can volunteer in many of the roles at the station. Training is provided.

Your small contribution as a member/volunteer covers you in part for that training, volunteer and other insurance, pays the licences for broadcasting, puts the coffee and tea in the kitchen, helps pay the power bills and general upkeep. As usual, as a member it doesn’t mean you have to volunteer, but feel free to pop in and say hi, and thank the members that do.

MOVIE NIGHT – DATE NIGHT

What could be more fun that going to the movies … well one idea is a fundraiser for City Park Radio.

Monday 23rd May, CPR is partnering with the Star Theatre to bring to the big screen again …the bio pic Bohemian Rhapsody.

A great story with music that will never die…… and we expect to hear you all singing along

Make it a date … Monday 23rd May at 6.30 for 7.00pm

It is sure to be a popular night with a great movie … get your tickets at the City Park Radio office.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION – Cameron Hindrum

Cameron has been active in local theatre in Launceston since his University days . He has performed in shows such as My Fair Lady, Alice in Wonderland, Into the Woods, Amadeus, Calendar Girls, Spamalot, Disclosed, 1984, Jingled and Of Mice and Men.

He has written three plays, two of which—I Am A Lake and 101— were produced professionally and performed at venues around Tasmania. The third, 1962 will hopefully be performed by the Hobart Rep in 2023, and a fourth will be developed with the Cowshed Program in conjunction with Blue Cow Theatre this year

Hear this fascinating talk Monday 4th May at 4pm

MEDICAL MYSTERIES

He’s BAAAACK

Dr Frank Madill AM with another series of Medical Mysteries – Ancient and Modern.

Series 4 continues with an exploration of ailments and conditions of centuries past, and then a focus on current diseases and conditions that still baffle some medical scientists, including Dr Frank.

Starts Monday May 2 at 1.30pm with repeats on Thursdays at 6.30pm

SPORT

7th – 6.15pm Tornadoes v Kilsyth Cobras

14th – 1.55pm Launceston v North Hobart

21st – 6.15pm Tornadoes v Ringwood Hawks

22nd – 11.04am North Launceston v Lauderdale

27th – 6.55pm North Launceston v Launceston.

28th – 6.15pm Tornadoes v Bendigo Braves

MEETINGS

11th program Meeting 7pm

21st Management Meeting 9.30am

21st CMTO training – Station Tech for Non-Tech 11am

28th CMTO training – Advanced Presentation 10am

INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS DAY – May 4

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is a time where the world’s community can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible.

It is a special day when current and past firefighters can be officially thanked for their contributions.

It is also a day to remember those firefighters, both career and volunteer, who have lost their lives in the performance of duty.