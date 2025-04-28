May 2025

DIGITAL RADIO CAMPAIGN

On behalf of Launceston community radio stations, City Park Radio has called on all candidates and civic leaders to urgently advocate for listeners in Launceston and Northern Tasmania to be able to access free‑to‑air Digital Radio.

DAB+ Digital Radio has been available in mainland cities for over a decade, and in Tasmania’s South since 2019. Recent trials in the North should pave the way for the community to have parity access to DAB+ Digital Radio services.

Digital radio receivers are standard in over 80% of new cars sold in Australia, providing a major improvement over analogue AM and FM.

As well as quality audio, digital radio delivers more services, extra information to screens, and has valuable emergency facilities.

Digital radio does not rely on mobile phone reception, nor internet costs. There is no user-tracking or user-pays. It is free.

DAB+ Digital Radio can overcome block-program limitations, allowing greater access to more diverse programs and services.

The only impediment to Northern DAB+ Digital Radio is minor and administrative.

A media conference was held 28th April to highlight the current support for the introduction of DAB+ ‘free to air’ digital radio in Northern Tasmania.

The gathering heard that wholehearted pledges to advocate with the next Communications Minister have come from Bass Liberal candidate and sitting member Bridget Archer, Jess Teesdale, Bass Labor candidate, and from Lyons candidate Rebecca White as well as Rosemary Armitage MLC.

Bridget Archer and Jess Teesdale confirmed that “if elected, I will advocate with the next Federal Minister for Communications to work to ensure that ACMA urgently takes the regulatory steps necessary to enable permanent free-to-air digital radio services to be introduced by the community broadcasters in Launceston and Northern Tasmania.”

Lyons candidate Rebecca White also pledged her support for the campaign and added: “I believe the community and regional media in Tasmania would know I am a strong supporter and ally”.

Rosemary Armitage MLC stated “In a place like Northern Tasmania, extending digital radio services will help keep our listeners and northern community connected, with the best and clearest coverage possible. It’s now time for Northern Tasmania to catch up with the rest of the state as digital radio services have been available in Hobart and Southern Tasmania since 2019. Support for our local radio stations is support for our community”.

The campaign also received support from, Michael Ferguson MP, Michelle O’Byrne MP, Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood and Deputy Mayor Hugh McKenzie, Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles, George Town Mayor Greg Keiser and West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl.

Madi Biggelaar from Launceston Central and Alina Bain CEO Launceston Chamber of Commerce also support the cause. Northern Midlands Councillor Alison Andrews attended on behalf of Mayor Mary Knowles.

The next step will be to meet the new Minister for Communications with a sound and simple case, fully supported by our northern representatives.

Let’s hope we are settled into DAB+ Digital Radio before we celebrate our 40th Anniversary of community broadcasting next year.

Please ask your favourite local election candidate to also add their commitment to the campaign for DAB+.

NATIONAL VOLUNTEERS WEEK

19th to the 25th is a week-long celebration and recognition of the fantastic work all volunteers contribute to the communities they live and work in.

Volunteering creates lasting relationships that enrich lives and strengthen communities.

We see that in City Park Radio. We rely entirely on volunteers for our operations. Whether it is in the Radio Museum, in the office, chasing sponsorship or presenting programs, every volunteer is important.

Community radio is a microcosm of our community and the knowledge we are volunteering our services, is in fact, is giving back to our community.

Thank you to all our volunteers for giving their time, knowledge and experience to be that companion for the listener, visitor or fellow member.

While we are learning new skills and enjoying ourselves, often we need to be reminded that our contribution is valued and something each and every one of us should be proud of.

Don’t forget our textline …. Share your appreciation of our volunteers and the work that they do with an SMS to them on 0438 18 76 86

PROGRAM MEETINGS

Many of our program groups have a regular get togethers.

We saw this the other day and wondered if happens very often at regular meetings of our Reelin’ In The Years team ????

DIARY DATES

Sun 4th – International Firefighters Day

Wed 7th – Program meeting 5.35pm Studio D

Sun 11th – MOTHERS DAY

Sun 18th – Management meeting 10am Studio D

Sat 24th – Commonwealth Day –

Sat 24th – and for all prima donnas – International Tiara Day

STUDIO REFRESH is ON

From May 11th, all programs on City Park Radio will be broadcast from Studio A for a week.

Presenters will make the leap back to the past when program changeovers happened during a music track or news bulletin.

During this time, Studio B will be cleaned out and a new desk and mixing console will be installed.

While the new tabletop is cut and shaped, new carpet will be laid in both Studio B & the hallway…. most likely on Tuesday 13th.

We hope the new studio B will be ready for some training over the weekend of 17th & 18th May before being back in service on the 19th May.

To allow more familiarization with the new mixing desk, Studio A will be refreshed over a week in June. (TBC)

