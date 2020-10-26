November 2020

2020 CBAA Community Radio Awards

City Park Radio has fared very well in this year’s awards.

More than 300 entries across 27 award categories were received which revealed a diverse cross section of the community radio sector. It is very rewarding to be recognized and humbling to be included in the running for a top prize.

We are a finalist in the following categories

Best New Radio Program for the Health Speak? Series

Excellence in Community Engagement

Excellence in Ethnic and Multicultural Engagement

Troy Garner Excellence in Sports Programming

The winners will be announced from November 2 …. Keep a lookout on our City Park Radio Facebook pages for any announcements.

DONATION

Although a little out of our immediate community, City Park Radio volunteered at the Bridport Scallop Fiesta earlier this year.

We took some of our audio gear and provided sound mixing and PA for the main stage.

Our volunteer, Andy Holt, did a magnificent job crafting the audio on the day.

So it was a nice surprise to get a visit this week from Tony Scott of Bridport Innovations with a kind donation for our station.

The cheque for $700 will go towards improving our audio facilities.

“LIVE POETS”

City Park Radio is hosting a live to air poetry reading afternoon. From 2pm – 4 pm on Sunday 1st November.

Usually on the first Sunday of October in the Tasmanian Poetry Festival weekend, the afternoon session is given to live readings and interviews as part of the festival… but COVID this year put paid to that.

Determined not to miss out this year, City Park Radio approached the festival organisers with an offer to hold the “usual” Sunday afternoon session in our studios.

Poets have been invited to book in before the day, as numbers in the studio are limited due to Covid-safe requirements.

It will be a first to book in, best dressed event… and still remain a surprise.

Readings to be no longer than 5 minutes per person and Chris Sayer will anchor the broadcast.

The organisers thank City Park Radio for their generosity in partnering with the Tasmanian Poetry Festival….. and who knows… this year’s Launceston Poetry Cup winner may turn up too.

MUSEUM TO REOPEN

City Park Radio is well aware that our volunteers really enjoy their time at the station, and none more so that our station guides.

We know some guides have been missing their regular activity due to COVID 19.

The wait is over.

Hygiene guidelines have been established to protect visitors and guides alike when visiting the Radio Musuem.

From November, the museum is open with social distancing, and the hope is that it will be open Monday to Saturday. As usual, if you’d like to be a guide one day a week, contact Sandy Thow.

John Munday has resigned from the museum and so we must thank him for his contribution over the past few years.

NEW PROGRAM – THE NIGHT TRAIN

All aboard

It’s time to bring some Funk and Soul back to Thursday nights – its “home” on City Park Radio – commencing Thursday, November 5th @ 9pm.

Vaughan Gipson will be presenting a hour-long show, full of great beats, great instrumental sounds and great

voices, and featuring the best from Soul, RnB, Blues ,Ska and Reggae.

He will play music from brilliant artists: from Blind Willie McTell to Johnny Legend, from Billie Holliday to Judith Hill. He will also feature an album of the month and celebrate the birthdays of the artists.

This month’s featured album will be “Al Green’s Greatest Hits “, an album that has featured in each of Rolling Stone Magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Put the date in your diary now. The Night Train departs Thursday, 5th November @ 9pm…. and every Thursday thereafter.

NB . the new Thursday lineup is now 8pm ULTIMATE LEGENDS with Rob & Kerrie-Anne, then the nighT train.

Radio Nowhere is being rested for the time being.

A SMART Outside Broadcast

As part of Seniors Week, City Park Radio was invited to broadcast from the Windsor Precinct with the Independent Living Centre. It was part of “Future Proofing your Home with Smart Technology”.

Ron Camplin discovered the Independent Living Centre has all sorts of gadgets, many that were on display enable you to automate day to day tasks activating lights, appliances, security and monitoring systems easily with your voice.

But it was the simple things that caught Ron’s eye … how to put your socks on without bending over and a tipping kettle.

We were also able to find out exactly what the District Nurses, Community Care Tasmania and Care Forward can do for you in your home.

DATE CLAIMERS