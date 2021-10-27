November 2021

SURVEYING OUR COMMUNITY

One of the needs of City Park Radio is to know who, what, where, how and when our listeners engage or listen to the station.

For two weeks from October 25, we are asking our members and listeners to head to their computers, tablets, smart phones and complete a questionnaire. It should take 3-5 minutes

This survey is open to all people over the age of 15, and the only requisite … must listen to City Park Radio sometimes … or a lot …. or always.

Be honest, be fair and be constructive …. And bear in mind we are a community station that is providing access and programs to a wide community.

You will find the link here, or on this website homepage, on our facebook and Instagram pages, or scan the QR code above. This survey will be open until November 7.

A NEW CONDITION ON VOLUNTEERING AT CITY PARK RADIO

Your management committee has the responsibility, as do all our volunteers, to maintain a safe workplace. At our October meeting, the committee considered the risk and safety of our volunteers especially now that the state is preparing to open up more to the rest of the country.

It was decided that a condition of volunteering at City Park Radio should also include all volunteers at the station should be double vaccinated for COVID.

Not only will it protect the individual volunteer, but also other volunteers can be reassured they are not being placed in danger being with other volunteers. On occasions, our volunteers will interact with the public, so having our volunteers fully vaccinated will provide a level of confidence they will not be severely impacted.

As usual, all the other practices must be maintained … social distancing, hand sanitisation, using the Tas Check In app and wiping down surfaces with the wipes provided.

CITY PARK RADIO SUPPORTS OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY

In early October, Amelia Pond, Indea Quinn and our own Ben Barwick came in to record some script for Soliloquy, a project by RANT Arts.

Soliloquy is a multi-artform visual project for young people/emerging artists aged 18-30. The project combined digital art, sound, projection, literary narrative and spoken word into an immersive festival experience.

Premiering at Junction Arts Festival in 2019, Soliloquy consisted of three interconnected five minute acts. Each act of a recorded spoken narrative combined with a high quality mapped digital projection of video, stills, sounds and colours. Facilitating the project was renowned Victorian projection company, Video Architecture who specialise in using digital technology to re-imagine public spaces through drawing, photography, painting , movement, light and sound.

Soliloquy 2021 is assisted through Arts Tasmania by the Minister for the Arts.

VALE

STEPHANIE THORNE

As one of our long term volunteers at City Park Radio, Stephanie Thorne has done it all.

In her time, Stephanie has served as Secretary, committee person, programming, program coordinator, and a dedicated presenter on City Park Radio.

From general music programs to Offbeat, Jazz, Folk, Stephanie’s music was eclectic, playing the widest and most interesting selections. Stephanie’s Offbeat themes were simple and entertaining.

Her last program on City Park Radio was Saturday Afternoon Mix where she played her and husband Tim’s favourite music just after Tim had passed. That day we dropped by just to provide some friendly support … Stephanie remarked …” I love this place. I just love City Park Radio”. Three weeks on, Stephanie succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest.

We will miss her conversation, her music and her smile.

IRENA SKIRA

One of the early presenters on City Park Radio, Mrs Skira was proud of her heritage and her Ukrainian program showcased her devotion to the home of her birth and the early years spent there before migrating to Australia. Arriving in Australia, they had the option of Queensland or Tasmania – they chose Tasmania for the cooler climate and set up home in 1949 at St Leonards and Irena lived there until 2007.

Among other things, Mrs Skira was an active member of the Good Neighbour Council and no doubt that association created an unlikely radio presenter. Mrs Skira presented the Ukrainian program from the start of the station up to February 2007, when she moved to Western Australia to closer to her daughter Eva.

Mrs Skira was in her 98th year. She passed away on September 22 and has been laid to rest beside her husband Joseph at Carr Villa Memorial Park here in Launceston.

CHRISTMAS BBQ

The date has been set …. Time to get your best outfit ready

Planning is happening for Saturday 11th December for a start at 12 noon.

Mark the day in the diary NOW … also get in early and get your tickets in the Christmas hamper raffle

There will be 3 prizes and tickets are $2ea or 3 for $5…. Lots of stuff just in time for Christmas.

DATES

Programming Meeting Wed 3rd November 7pm

Management Meeting Sat 20th November 9.30am

Outside Broadcast – CD Centre Tue 23rd November 12noon

LATE NEWS

The Podcast series “RULE OF THUMB” is one of the finalists for BEST RADIO PROGRAM -TALKS in the 2021 CBAA AWARDS…… here’s hoping the certificate is upgraded to winner and a trophy.

