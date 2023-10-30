November 2023

OUR STATION PROJECT – SIDE1TRACK1

OK… we are about to get started on this City Park Radio community project.

The response has been overwhelming and I wish to thank all for the commitment

.To refresh program guidelines –

One or two albums per presenter (double album counts as 2)

Any genre any year any language.

Program – 1hr duration and pre-recorded.(assistance available)

Presenter commentary on why they have chosen this album

Schedule to be prepared and programs will be advertised on our Facebook and Instagram pages

Our start date at this stage is the 5th of January 2024, 7-8pm and our aim is to complete 52 episodes. Episodes are to be archived.

Program submission remain open – don’t be the odd one out….. contact Jim.

Feed back would be appreciated as to the continuation of the project past 52 episodes.

WHAT IS DAB+ Digital Radio?

Broadcasting on different radio frequencies defines the characteristics of AM, FM and DAB+ transmissions. Whilst AM uses the longer wavelengths in the medium wave bands allowing the signal to travel further, the band suffers from interference, particularly in dense urban environments. FM broadcasts on VHF Band II (88-108MHz), a higher frequency offering improved sound quality to AM, the band is subject to multipath interference and is congested so it limits the ability for radio to expand or offer new features and functionality.

DAB+ uses a far more advanced and technically robust transmission system and operates in Australia in VHF Band III 174-230MHz. Like other digital technologies, it uses higher frequencies which work extremely well within the coverage area but have a “cliff edge” drop off at the boundary of reception. DAB+ is both cost effective and spectrum efficient technology, allowing broadcasters to offer their popular analogue stations simulcast in digital quality, and significant choice from new DAB+ only station formats such as kids, dance, sport, urban, hard and heavy, chill and smooth. DAB+ uses a robust modulation which is designed for radio reception in mobile environments, such as vehicles and public transport.

Limited technical testing is underway at the moment, and with your support, and encouragement from the community and civic leaders, a full DAB+ service for all of Northern Tasmania should be on air as soon as possible.

TASMANIAN INDEPENDENT COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS 2023

COMMUNITY RADIO VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR 2023 – Linda Callister

Linda has been recognised for long term service in community radio, your strong interest in community projects including the health and well being of indigenous communities, humanitarianism compassion for war torn countries and refugees into Tasmania, and your long contribution in promoting Australian country music.

LIFETIME RADIO AWARD 2023 – Maureen Martin

……..for 30 years service in Community Radio – City Park Radio

Well done Linda & Maureen ….

and thank you TICM for the recognition.

Our Three Finalists For CBAA Awards November 2023

Best New Radio Program

See me – Stories of Ability

Excellence in Creative Audio

The Misadventures of Agnetha Deveaux

Excellence in Ethnic & Multicultural Broadcasting

Spanish Multicultural Program

City Park Radio is always the winner with programs like these…

City Park Radio received an unsolicited email of congratulations from community radio in Shepparton — in part it read….

“Congratulations to City Park Radio in Launceston for being recognised among the best Community Radio has to offer, with three members of your presenter team being nominated for awards at this year’s CBAA conference. This is an outstanding result for your team …. and am hoping each presenter wins their category! “ Christine Parnell – Chair ONE FM

NB The winners will be announced on Saturday 4th November at the CBAA conference dinner.

DIARY NOTES

4th Bunnings BBQ

6th Recreation day (Nth Tas)

8th Programming sub committee meeting

18th Management meeting

20th Universal Children’s Day

OUR SPONSORS

Please support our sponsors as they support us…… if only to pass by and drop in to say thank you, you are showing your appreciation.

A huge welcome to our newest sponsor .. Jaunn Minders at the FIVEWAYS DENTURE CENTRE