November 2024

THE LEARNING NEVER STOPS

City Park Radio attended the Annual Conference arranged by the CBAA celebrating 50 years of community media in Australia.

Bethany Madson, Lilith Hosken and Chris Ball heard keynote addresses on radio communication from Valerie Geller and then Shane Fitzsimmons demonstrated the inspiration to serve our communities through the power of radio.

Mr Fitzsimmons providing a moving presentation on his handling of the NSW bushfires, the role community radio played and their unimaginable care and support for their local communities.

The core of Valerie’s message – tell the truth, make it matter and never be boring.

Five more words resonated time and time again … engage, entertain, connect, inspire and inform. …. Always find a way to make it entertaining.

After two days of constant workshops and sessions, we learnt to be human and to be real…. so our team tried their hand at empathy for fellow volunteers by swapping meals during the formal awards night dinner.

We minded our p’s & q’s … took notes, and Bethany got fired up to enter every award category next year when the conference will be held in Hobart.

THE SCHOOL of City Park Radio.

It only seems like yesterday Nick Groer left City Park Radio lured by the money of commercial media. Nick was the regular Monday & Tuesday Drivetime star as well as presenting other shows on City Park Radio. Keen to learn more, Nick also attended the CBAA conference in 2022.

So it was with a deal of pride City Park Radio noticed Nick Groer winning an important ACRA award.. The Best New Talent – On Air (Country) …. ((and we didn’t know he liked country music))

Congratulations Nick … a worthwhile achievement for the time and effort spent reaching …. We are so chuffed we assisted your heady rise to the top of radio, albeit ‘country’ radio.

CITY PARK RADIO GOES PINK

We had a very special fundraiser on October 26 —- but it wasn’t for us….

It was our turn to give back to the community …

City Park Radio volunteered to host run the Pink BBQ at Becks in Launceston especially to support the work of breast care nurses through the McGrath foundation..

It was also a chance to meet with the community and our listeners and although it was a quietish day, we still managed to make a respectable donation.

The management committee also agreed to boost the donation by another $100.

We also need to thank Tassie Tees in Tamar Street for providing City Park Radio the pink aprons…. and a big thank you to our team of volunteers who made it all work on the day.

POSITIONS VACANT

DIGITAL MASTERING

After many years of great service, Tony Day has decided to retire at the end of the year.

Tony has been the ‘go to’ man for our archiving service and now the hunt is on to find a volunteer to take over.

Tony has agreed to spend the next two months providing training to anyone happy to take on this role at the station.

Currently the workload is around one day a week …. And you get your own room to dub and burn to your heart’ content.

If you are interested, give the station a call or ask to be put in contact with Tony.

REMINDER

We are seeking EOI’s for two general committee positions.

Be part of managing your community station….get in touch with the President to find out more and to make an offer too good for Jim to refuse.

DIARY DATES

4th November – Recreation Day (Nth Tas)

6th November PSC meeting 5.30pm

9th November – Bunnings BBQ 9am-4pm

11th November – Remembrance Day

17th November – Management Meeting 2pm

21st November – Festival of Roses OB – Woolmers 12noon-2pm

…. and sometime during November it will be Hector’s birthday…..