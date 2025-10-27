November 2025

The Tasmanian Poetry Festival

City Park Radio was proud to broadcast the Sunday afterno on session of this year’s Tasmanian Poetry Festival. It featured a range of talented poets reciting their creations to an appreciative audience, who were both in the meeting room of the QV Museum and also a potential global radio audience through City Park Radio’s live broadcast.

The Festival was founded in 1985 by poet Tim Thorne, who sadly passed away in 2021. It was through Tim and his wife Steph that community radio became involved, and City Park Radio has had a longstanding relationship with the Festival. Our broadcast pays tribute to both Tim and Steph for the wonderful legacy th ey have left for us.

The 2025 event was held over the weekend of 10 – 12th October, and congratulations must go to the Festival organisers, including former CPR presenter Joy Elizabeth, for another enjoyable weekend of poetry.

Festival President Lisa Wright joined Chris Sayer on-air for the Sunday afternoon broadcast when six featured poets read selections of their own work. During the mid-afternoon break, poets Kit Kelen and Erin Coull were interviewed by Chris and Lisa, talking about their time at the Festival and the inspirations for their writing. Kit had been travelling around Tasmania in the days leading up to the Festival, while Erin is one of Tasmania’s shining young talented poets.

CBAA Conference comes to Tasmania

The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia is the peak body for over 450 community radio broadcasters around Australia, and their annual Conference this year was recently held just down the highway in Hobart.

City Park Radio was represented at the 2025 Conference, and they will bring back with them some valuable learnings, that they will be eager to share with our members.

There is also no doubt that City Park Radio’s delegates will be highly regarded and keenly sought after by other attendees from all over the country.

Management Committee vacancy

The station Management Committee has found itself short of two general committee members. Please contact the office if you are interested.

The requirement is to attend a monthly meeting on a Sunday morning, and have a passion for community radio.

Little Nipper watches over PROJECT ‘CLEAR WAVES ‘

City Park Radio 40th Anniversary Project

Visitors to the City Park Radio Museum will recall seeing the white porcelain dog, Nipper, faithfully keeping watch over the collection. Recently, his little replica was awarded to A’yunin Rohmana, whose winning entry in our naming challenge gave Project X its new identity: Project Clear Waves.

Nipper, made famous in the His Master’s Voice logo, holds a special place in the history of recorded sound. The image of the small dog listening intently to a gramophone became one of the world’s most recognisable trademarks, carried for decades by RCA (Radio Corporation of America) and HMV.

The story of how “big Nipper” – and now “Little Nipper” – came to our station reaches back almost 37 years. In 1988, when Anne Fitzgerald purchased the figurine at the RCA offices in Radio City in New York. She was continuing work she had begun in 1984, researching organisational models for public radio (now community radio) to help Launceston’s new radio station 7LTN FM strengthen its human foundations.

At the same time, Anne was also working with the late Philip Archer to lay the groundwork for what would become the Radio Museum in the City Park Cottage. On that trip she detoured to the RCA offices – a true icon in recorded sound – and returned with a souvenir destined for the museum’s future.

Owning a Nipper figurine is like holding a piece of broadcasting and music history. He symbolises loyalty and curiosity – the same spirit that helped RCA, and generations of musicians, engineers, recording and broadcast studios, connect with audiences worldwide. City Park Radio is proud to carry that legacy forward for Northern Tasmania.

Congratulations once again to Ayu, and may Project Clear Waves continue to inspire Launceston’s creative broadcasting future.

Medical Mysteries returns

Dr Frank Madill even surprises himself with the many stories that he continues to find while researching for his Medical Mysteries series.

There is no shortage of topics, both old and new, for the Good Doctor to feature in Series Nine of our long-running radio series, currently airing on City Park Radio.

You can hear Medical Mysteries in the new timeslot of Thursdays, at 1:30, during The Long Lunch program.

And as an added bonus, all previous Medical Mysteries episodes can be found on the podcast page at www.cityparkradio.com.

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Multicultural Christmas Special – Saturday December 13th in the Brisbane St Mall.

From midday until 2pm. More information to come …

Local Cricket – 10am Saturday December 20th at UTAS Stadium.

Featuring the Greater Northern Raiders playing the South Hobart/Sandy Bay Cricket Club, and then the Clarence Cricket Club.

A day of local cricket on your radio, with host Dave Mohr and his expert commentary team.