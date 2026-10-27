November 2026

We pay tribute to our Patron

On Thursday,1st October 2026, the Honourable Don Wing AM, City Park Radio’s Patron for over 40 years, passed away in Launceston.

Since the 1980s, first as City Councillor, then as Mayor of Launceston and as the Member for Paterson in the Legislative Council, Don has always stood by the hardworking volunteers building and maintaining Launceston’s community radio station. Don’s impact on the North, on Tasmania and on the international communities he worked with, was profound. His political career culminated in six years as President of the Legislative Council, followed by a further three years back on the floor of the house (so that he could engage more fully in debates on the issues before it).

The Launceston Community FM Group (7LTN) was granted a licence in 1986, and began broadcasting from temporary premises at Alanvale College. Shortly afterwards, Don Wing saw the potential for community use of the City Park Cottage, and suggested 7LTN might apply for the lease. We did. The Council, agreed and the station became City Park Radio.

The commu nity of City Park Radio was honoured by Don’s continuing role as Patron, renewed each year with our gratitude when he attended our Annual General Meeting. The things that mattered most to Don were the things that brought the station into being: he too recognised that our community radio station would be a force for good in the community, fostering culture and community life, valuing diverse contributions and voices, and helping the Tamar Valley to build and maintain social cohesion.

In those early days on-air from the Alanvale TAFE studios, Don joined the fledgling presenters behind the mic on many occasions, wrangling reel-to-reel tapes and vinyl records. Notably, Don co-hosted morning programs over the Christmas period of 1985 (pic above) with Brenda Lake, and David Sice producing. Our photo albums remind us of Don’s constant support – helping with the brick-paver fundraising project, or celebrating milestones with the station volunteers. Right up to his participation at our 40th Anniversary Civic Reception at the Town Hall in April this year, Don’s presence has reminded us that a community working together can do amazing thin gs – especially with the support and respect of a man of such esteem, knowledge and wisdom.

Thank you, Don Wing, our beloved Patron. You will be so deeply missed. City Park Radio send deepest condolences to all who grieve at his loss – the many organisations and individuals who were touched by his generous and unparalleled support; but most of all to his family and loved ones. What a loss, and what a legacy.

Vale Don Wing.

Management Committee vacancy

Come join us … Joining our Management Committee could have two advantages – the radio station would benefit from having a fresh face with new ideas to help guide us into the future, and you in turn may gain new skills in governance, strategic planning, financial management, and more.

The Committee meets monthly, and we discuss all aspects of running a community radio station. Please get in touch to discuss your interest in community broadcasting, it is media that can move people from passive listening to active participation.

CBAA Conference

As this newsletter goes to print, the 2026 community broadcasting conference is finishing up in Geelong. It featured stations from across the community broadcasting sector, including disability, First Nations, Christian, Muslim, youth and multicultural. Your station was well represented over the three days, and we tell you more in the next newsletter.

In the meantime, we congratulate our long-serving presenter, and life member, Mike Dunphy on being recognised for his 29 years at CPR, by being inducted into the Community Broadcasting Honour Roll (Mike is pictured 3rd from left).

Christmas is coming

It’s that time again, as we surge towards the Festive season, and launch our annual Xmas calendar and raffle. This is your chance to buy a CPR 2027 calendar, or win a hamper of handy groceries in our raffle, both will give you a head start for your Xmas shopping. Calendars are $12, and raffle tickets are $2 each, or 3 for $5, available from the Office. All proceeds will go towards running your local community radio station. We also out out the call for any donations to the hamper – please drop items into the Office, Monday to Friday, 10am til 3pm.

New website is on its way

Keep an eye out for our new website, as it comes on-line during November. You will find much more to explore, with news, information, and a more detailed program guide. www.cityparkradio.com You will notice many new features when they appear, so make sure you visit often to check them out. The new website will always be a work-in-progress, so we welcome any feedback on design improvements.

Management Committee, 2026/2027 President: John Elcomb Vice President : Luigi Romanelli Secretary: Elizabeth Walters Treasurer: Chris Ball General Committee: Chris Sayer, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker, Jodie Maurer, Rose Cooper

Meetings … Management Committee: Sunday November 15th, 10am, Studio D. Programming meeting: Wednesday Nov 4th, 7pm, Studio D