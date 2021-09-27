October 2021

ACCOLADES for CITY PARK RADIO SPORT

I would like to acknowledge and congratulate your radio station on the professional coverage of the recent NTFA Premier League Grand Final at York Park.

The broadcast was both interesting and informative, I was particularly impressed with the knowledge of the presenters, they provided insights into the players from both teams. They had obviously put substantial research into the players and past achievements of the clubs. Also the history of Bracknell’s past sporting achievements was highlighted. In my opinion the commentary was far superior to that of the AFL.

I watched the game at the ground but watched it again on Sunday and enjoyed it just as much, no doubt I will watch it again.

I know many people, who were unable to make it to the ground, who either listened to it or watched it live streamed, and they were also very appreciative of your coverage.

Thank you again for providing this wonderful service and showcasing ‘grass roots’ football in such a professional manner. Please pass on my congratulations to all those involved.

Regards Jen.

18 Sep 21

LIVING WITH CITY PARK RADIO

You are invited to our next outside broadcast on Thursday 14th October.

We’ll be broadcasting the Long Lunch program from the Launceston Convention Centre in Glen Dhu Street at the Independent Living Expo.

While seeing how simple our broadcasting set up is, you can also explore and engage with community organisations, healthcare providers and retail services. It’s an opportunity to find out how to live independently and make life easier with smart home and assistive technologies to make life easier.

You’ll find City Park Radio between 12 noon and 2pm at the Independent Living Expo.

SPECIAL EVENT – Discover your radio voice

Have you really heard your voice on a loudspeaker? Have you ever read a script for a radio play, or heard your voice on the radio.

Here’s your chance at a very special afternoon

Saturday 16th October between 12noon and 4pm, you are invited to visit our new podcast corner in Studio D and have a go performing before a microphone.

Also, for a gold coin donation, you can enjoy a special tour of the radio museum and perhaps enjoy tea and scones on us.

Call the office 6334 3344 and make a time to visit….

JUNCTION ARTS & CITY PARK RADIO

BRUM BRUM with the Sisters Akousmatica

We worked together, in Studio D, to make a radio receiver, a radio show and then tuned-in to the universe!

If you spotted their Brum Brum radio station during the festival you may have heard what was created.

SONGS FOR OUR PLANET

New Brew Tuesday the 6th of September presented “Songs for Our Planet” part of Junction Arts Festival.

A collection of great local artists and a community choir recorded live at the Princess Theatre on the 3rd of September.

We thank the artists and Junction Arts for allowing City Park Radio to be part of the event.

TRAVELLING WITH COMMUNITY RADIO

Community radio in the Barossa.

Chris and Anne Sayer have been traversing the mainland over the past several months, and they are nearing the end of their journey. Chris recently called in to local community station BBB FM in the Barossa Valley, and reports here …

This station first hit the airwaves in 1997, and they broadcast throughout the Barossa Valley, Gawler, and Wakefield Council areas on 89.1 FM. They strive to be “The Voice of the Barossa”, and their programming covers the diverse interests and needs of the organisations and wider communities within their broadcast area.

I dropped into their studios on the main street of Nurioopta, after having listened to the station’s morning show that consisted of a diverse blend of blues and rockabilly music. The first person I met was the presenter of that program, Sandie, who was also the chair of the Management Board. Sandie described the many facets of the station, and how they are well respected around the Barossa with business support and a dedicated listener base. After just a few minutes, it struck me that BBB FM have the same thrills and the same difficulties that we have at City Park Radio.

Congratulations to BBB FM in the Barossa for 24 years of broadcasting – you can see the station’s website at www.bbbfm.com.

DAYLIGHT SAVING

For the pedant . clocks move forward an hour at 2am Sunday 3rd October

For the digitally aware – let your smart device do it for you

For the rest of us …. just put the clock forward an hour when going to bed.

MEETINGS

PROGRAM MEETING

Wednesday 6th October 4pm

MANAGEMENT

Saturday 16th October 930am

SPONSORS

Support our sponsors as they support your community radio station.