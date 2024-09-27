October 2024

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

You asked for it … you’ve got it .. a photo of the new management committee.

Chris Sayer (VP) , Di Quarrell, Elizabeth Walters (Sec), Bruce Webb, Ayu Rohmana,

Jim Jacob (President) , Seated : Chris Ball (Treasurer), Bethany Madson.

As you know, we ended the AGM with two vacancies on the committee and Elizabeth Walters has now agreed to be the Secretary for the next 12 months.

It was mentioned that we need two more members to fill positions until the next AGM.

Please give your president Jim a call to find out more and to express your interest.

Also, the management committee meeting times have moved to a Sunday afternoon to allow some members to meet their Saturday business commitments.

AN ACCOLADE FOR OUR SPORTING COVERAGE

David Mohr heads our sporting coverage on City Park Radio and for the last 12 years has covered the local games in the Tasmanian State League.

Sometimes the coverage has taken in some games down south and in the northwest.

As this was the final year of the TSL, there was a deal of nostalgia as Dave counted down his most memorable moments.

City Park Radio was quite chuffed to hear that David was also asked to write an article for the final TSL Footy Record.

Great work Dave !

ED: A special football broadcast of AFLW comes to City Park Radio Sunday 29th September … and it will also be streamed live via the AFL App

GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

City Park Radio will operate the BBQ at Becks in Launceston on 26th October.

It is part of our local Becks effort to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.

.. and while we are keen to maintain the success of our own not for profit organisaation, it was felt that we could afford some extra voluntary time to be associated with this worthwhile cause.

October is the official month for the Cancer Council’s Pink Ribbon Day!

So, spread the word, come and show your support for City Park Radio as we give back a little extra to our community.

NEW PROGRAMS IN OCTOBER

Across the Ocean will debut on 14 October 2024 and air on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month after the 7pm News.

This hour-long program explores maritime heritage, featuring educational spotlights, deep dives into diverse maritime traditions, local news, expert interviews, and ocean-themed music, including sea shanties.

Tune in for a captivating journey across the seas!

Indian Dhamaka is your ultimate destination to celebrate the rich and diverse musical heritage of India.

Experience the multicultural essence of India with the blend of classical, bollywood and contemporary hits, showcasing the unity in diversity that defines our nation.

Tune in on the 1st and 3rd monday of every month from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, to enjoy an auditory bliss of the Indian music culture

CONDOLENCES

City Park Radio sends condolences to Jill Carney on the passing of Bill.

Bill Carney was an active member of the station and will be remembered for his many programs including Classical Encounters, Sounds of Stage & Screen, Souvenirs, Offbeat and other general music programs.

Bill was also a Monday morning Examiner Reader for many years.

Two days later we received the sad news from Svetlana Golchatnikova (Russian Program) that her husband Vlad had died as they were joining their family in North America for a holiday.

We extend our deepest sorrow and support to Svetlana and her family.

DIARY DATES

6th Daylight Saving begins at 2am (clocks forward one hour)

10th Launceston Show Day (don’t get out of bed -no show this year)

19th Longford Show ( yes, it’s their 167th)

24th United Nations Day

31st Halloween – no ghouls allowed

MEETINGS

Program PSC – Wednesday 2nd October – 5.30pm

Bunnings BBQ – Saturday 12th October 9am-4pm

Management – Sunday 27th October – 2pm