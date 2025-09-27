October 2025

CITY PARK RADIO SPORTS TROPHY PRESENTED

The 2025 City Park Radio Sports NTFA Premier Player of the Year was presented to Jake Hinds of the Launceston Football Club.

City Park Radio has covered the NTFA Premier Division all season .. with our commentators deciding their 3-2-1’s at each broadcast game…. whether it was in the city, or from Deloraine, Longford or Scottsdale. It’s been a big year!

On behalf of City Park Radio Sports, Matthew McGee presented the trophy to Jake during the half time beak in the Womens’ Grand Final at UTAS stadium.

Our commentary both on City Park Radio and the AFLTas YouTube stream has been widely acknowledged as being up there with the best.

We thank our major sports sponsor-Raoul Cooley at ELGAS Tasmania. Raoul has supported our sport for many years and we look forward to 2026.

We also thank Bru Coffee Hut and Buckby Motors for sponsoring our sports broadcasts. We also acknowledge AFLTas for their funding support of City Park Radio this season to bring local sport to the radio. Dave Mohr and the team have one more game to cover- its AFLW, North Melbourne v Sydney Sat 4th Oct 3pm.

A NEW BROOM – PLENTY OF ROLES TO PLAY

By now you will be aware of some changes to the Management Committee and we are still looking for more volunteers in a number of areas.

One important role is the Editor of this, your monthly newsletter. That doesn’t mean you have to write all the articles. Perhaps write the odd one, but co-ordinate other people’s work and nudge others to write something. You may also be interested in undertaking the layout of the newsletter, again not a difficult task for just two A4 pages.

Another area open for new or old faces is the Programming Sub Committee where you would be involved in all aspects of new programs going to air, maintaining the standards and direction of CPR. Assist presenters in developing their program ideas, finding an appropriate time slot, additional presenters and general support.

General Administration volunteers are needed and I don’t just mean in the office, although Elizabeth does require a couple more there. Some admin functions are being moved from the office for a quicker pathway forward.

You can contact me as the first point of contact to answer any questions, or even better, for you to volunteer.

My number is 0428 955008. John Elcomb—President

Management Committee 2025/2026

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Chris Sayer

Secretary: Dianne Quarrell

Treasurer: Michael Christian TBC

General Committee: Ayu Rohmana, Ben Barwick, Bruce Webb, Hector Russell, Vivi Turbaningsih.

Excellence in Multicultural Content & Engagement

This 2025 CBAA award recognises a station that has excelled in providing a platform for culturally and linguistically diverse voices, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to ethnic and multicultural engagement…… …and the finalists this year are:

PBAFM 89.7 – Siempre Lunes

City Park Radio – Multicultural Unit Team

Bay FM 99.9 – Byron Bay Australia – Multicultural Group

Canberra Multicultural Service – Joyce Yang

A huge congratulations to Ayu Rohmana for submitting an entry and ultimately having City Park Radio recognised as a finalist.

Celebrating and engaging with multicultural communities demonstrates the true spirit of community broadcasting.

PROJECT X

NIPPER has a new home …. The winning name selected by the management committee out of a 100 entries for our 40th anniversary Project X competition is …

The CLEAR WAVES PROJECT … Clear as in vision, mission, job description, volunteering and easily recognised by the community. Waves as in we are delivering our station vision and mission consistently like the ocean waves. Also, the original form of sound is made up of waves too! … and was submitted by Ayu Rohmana

CONGRATULATIONS … Ayu has a new pet that only needs the occasional dusting…. picture coming in next newsletter

Goodbye to Sausages

One of the first changes to be made by your new management committee has been to forfeit the next three scheduled BBQ’s at Bunnings.

The management committee could not find enough volunteers to continue this station’s major fundraiser and decided to relinquish the dates for the rest of the year

After monies received from CBF grants, these BBQ’s were the second highest source of funds for your station.

Your management committee decided that the level of sponsorship on the station was adequate to forego this fundraiser and rely on sponsorship.

SPECIAL BROADCAST

LIVE – Sunday 12th Oct 2pm

MEETINGS

Management – 19th October – 10am