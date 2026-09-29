October, 2026

Another big year of Sport

With the NTFA Grand Final at UTAS Stadium on September 19th, it brought to an end another successful year of local football b roadcasting on CPR, from six venues across northern Tasmania. The commentary team brought both the women’s and men’s Premiership clashes to life with expert comments from Alex Hall for the women’s game, and Matthew McGee for the men.

Head of the Commentary Team Dave Mohr took an extended holiday to England (hear his Hot Seat interview on the podcast page at our website) – which brought in Matt Donaldson to cover for Dave’s absence. M att did a fantastic job in his first year of broadcasting, providing great support for Dave Gruber, Chris Sayer and our many guest commentators during the year.

Pictured here is Dave Mohr presenting the “CPR Player of the Year” award to Ben Hyatt from the Launceston Football Club.

Membership

Did you know City Park Radio has one membership level?

For around one dollar a week, anyone can apply to be a member of your community radio station. City Park Radio keeps it simple with one fair and equitable fee for everyone.

As a member, you’ll be showing your gratitude for the work our volunteers perform at City Park Radio and you can also nominate and participate in the management of the station, attend functions and vote at the AGM and any Special General Meeting.

Being a financial member of the station means that you can volunteer as well. Unlike some other community stations, our volunteers pay nothing extra to volunteer. There are no training costs, presenter fees or program costs. Some stations ask their presenters for a program fee of $250 for six months of programs, but not City Park Radio.

Whether you volunteer as a presenter, museum guide, office staff, cleaning, gardening, production work or contributing to technical and IT operations, our volunteers are treated as equals and with respect.

Our current fee of around one dollar a week is similar to our membership from 40 years ago ….. and we know how much more expensive everything else has become since then… take as an example, in 1986 petrol was about 60 cents a litre.

The September Management meeting agreed to retain the one annual membership fee* of $50+GST as an affordable way to be part of City Park Radio. If membership is not an option, you can always donate, or setup a regular donation plan, via our website – just hit the donate button on the Home page – it’s tax deductible and every contribution aids the continuing operations of City Park Radio.

*Membership is July-June

Another paver … from our 1994 fundraiser.

This well-known Launceston couple are still wonderful supporters of so many community organisations. Linda is currently part of the 100 year celebration for the Launceston Players, while Dr Frank is about to record Series 12 of “Medical Mysteries”, which you can hear on Thursdays at 1:30pm, or catch up on the Podcast page at our website – www.cityparkradio.com.

Hector’s story in “Heywire”.

We here at City Park Radio are very proud of our youngest presenter Hecotr Russell, who has been selected as a finali st in the ABC’s “Heywire” storytelling project, that gives young regional students the opportunity to share their stories with a National audience. Hector was one of 34 finalists for the Tamar Valley, and the story he told related to his time from walking through the doors of his local community radio station for the first time three years ago.

At the special function for the finalists, Hector was interviewed on-stage by ABC-TV Breakfast weatherman Nate (pictured right). He attributes much of his personal development to hosting his own programs on radio. The training he received and the more he practiced, the better he got. Hector is a wonderful example of what community radio can offer. Find Hector’s video on the other end of this link … https://www.abc.net.au/heywire/programs/tamar-valley.

BLUES NEWS

The Blues Show has been keeping you company on City Park Radio for a whole year. To celebrate the anniversary, the presenters had a special Birthday edition of the program on the 6th September. Studio B became a party zone, filled with 5 of the show’s presenter’s coiffed with birthday hats and party blowers at the ready. And yes, there was Cake.

We filled the hour with great Blues music chosen from listener requested tracks via our magical Spinning Wheel. Tassie’s great Blues guitarist Pete Cornelius even sent us a birthday message. Be sure you tune in to the Blues Show each Sunday at 5pm

Management Committee, 2026/2027

President: John Elcomb

Vice President : Luigi Romanelli

Secretary: Elizabeth Walers

Treasurer: Chris Ball

General Committee: Chris Sayer, Ben Barwick, Vivi Turbaninigsh. Richard Barker, Jodie Maurer, Rose Cooper

Meetings …

Management Committee: Sunday October 18th, 10am.

Public Programming meeting: Wednesday Oct 7th, 7pm, Studio D. All welcome.