October 2020

LIONS CLUB Donate to City Park Radio

The Lions Club of Kings Meadows has donated $1000 to each City Park Radio, Enterprising Aardvark, Franklin House and Launceston Scouts

The donation is to assist the recipients with funding during the COVID period.

Lions members discussed how to distribute the funds they have raised throughout the year and decided to help organisations closer to home.

Their choices being made from personal experience and interactions with the community they serve.

The cheque was presented by Dennis Mann (President of the Lions Club Kings Meadows) and gratefully accepted by Chris Ball.

Of course, Lions Clubs are always looking for new members and you’ll always find them working hard at their clubrooms in Merino Street Kings Meadows…. well known for their regular Saturday garage sales.

DAYLIGHT SAVING begins Sunday 4 th October

We are still trying to get the curtains to fade.

Officially the clocks move forward at 2am

We recommend before going to bed Saturday night, move your clocks forward one hour so you don’t miss Weeksie’s first hour of Sunday breakfast, nor the first hour of Karen’s Jazz Spectrum.

ARTS ALIVE – 4pm

During October, we have scheduled two local programs.

You are invited to meet locals Danny Gibson and Kelly Wilson

Both are heavily involved in the Launceston arts scene, and tell their story to the Friends of Theatre North.

These conversations have been recorded by City Park Radio and we invite you to listen in.

Monday 5th – Danny Gibson Monday 29th – Kelly Wilson

SPORTS BROADCASTS

The abbreviated Tasmanian Football League competition is drawing to a close.

The cutthroat semi finals will be held on Saturday 10th October … with two teams heading to the final on the following Sunday.

We don’t like to brag but it could be the two northern teams.

One thing is sure, our local team headed by David Mohr will call the action rain hail or shine (after all it is Tasmania)

City Park Radio will broadcast both the women’s and men’s finals from midday Sunday 18th October.

AGM 2020 and 2020/2021 Committee

Over 40 people attended our AGM…. All socially distancing appropriately at the Albert Hall and plenty of hand sanitiser… a very good turn out in these COVID times.

The Launceston & West Tamar Mayors expressing their support and acknowledgement of the fantastic work done by our volunteers.

The only indication of dissent was from Dan Stephens who would like the AGM to return to the pub.

Your committee selected for 2020/2021

Jim Jacob – President, Chris Sayer – Vice President, Chris Ball – Treasurer, and for committee, Sheila Hoban, John Elcomb, Adrian Wood, Nick Groer, Elizabeth Walters and Bruce Webb.

EOI’s were called for the vacant secretary position and the committee received two submissions – Sheila Hoban & Deb Wilson. The committee selected Sheila to continue as secretary, and then appointed Deb Wilson to fill in behind Sheila until the next AGM.

A huge welcome to the new faces … Deb Wilson, John Elcomb and Nick Groer….. and many thanks to our retiring (but not shy) members, Peter Stecenko, Mike Conlon and Howard Kaplan who

The programming sub-committee has also been endorsed for 2020/2021… Cameron Skirving, Adrian Wood, Chris Sayer, Jim Jacob, Sheila Hoban, David Mohr, John Wilson, Chris Ball.

Vale Ken Brooks …

City Park Radio is mourning the loss of our friend and Life Member Ken Brooks.

It was mid-1998 when Ken first came into the station, fascinated by the music he was hearing. He loved Big Band Swing, what he called “the old-time music”, and he was eventually convinced to train to be an announcer to present his passion.

Initially he was so nervous he was trembling at the microphone, but the feedback he received gave him the confidence to become a regular presenter.

He presented his first Sunday morning breakfast program in June 1998, and did his final show in August 2017.

Over those intervening years he entertained many listeners by presenting many programs. He would say that his popularity was due to his music, but his presentation style, warm character and jovial demeanour made him a favourite presenter.

Thank you, Ken, for your music, your jokes, your friendship, and your unbridled enthusiasm for City Park Radio. Our station is indebted to you.

CONGRATULATIONS

to everyone… members, volunteers and listeners who made our contribution to this year’s Can Drive one of the best this year.

Organisers were overwhelmed at the amount CPR gave… and the Benevolent Society appreciated your kindness very much.

Next – for one of our newest presenters Elliott Gee …. a couple of firsts in September

Presented his first program “Radio Nowhere” on 3rd September and two weeks later a proud new dad of Noah.

September is a great month for Kimberley, Elliott and now Noah.

also, Huge congratulations to Rob Foggo … recognised by Launceston City Council and their volunteer awards in the area of Arts and Culture for his ‘work’ with his programs on City Park Radio.

Well done, Rob.