September 2021

SPORT FINALS

City Park Radio has the local football finals covered in nine days of action.

First up if will be coverage of the NTFA Div1 Grand Final on Saturday 4th September and the TSL prelim final on Sunday 5th September. The following Saturday 11th is the NTFA Premier Division Grand Final and the next day will see the TSL Grand Final.

Dave Mohr and his team are so keen about their footy, once again we’ll provide live descriptions of the Northern High Schools football final on Wednesday 8th during Drivetime.

We realise a lot of families are involved in community football and people listen to our coverage… we know that because our online stats for these broadcasts outnumber all our other programs.

MEET KERRI & GABE

In the next Theatre North Conversation recorded at the Princess Theatre, Kerri Gay and Gabe Adkins talk about their adventures together and especially about their show Man v Dog.

It’s a great insight into two special people on the Northern Tasmanian theatre scene who have toured their show to the art capitals of Tasmania, Queenstown and Penguin.

You’ve probably seen Gabe in Rosehaven, Water Rats and Home and Away while Kerri appeared in The Gloaming and was a RAW Comedy State Finalist.

Their next Man v Dog performance is at the Royal Oak Saturday 11th …. And you can hear their conversation at the Princess replayed on City Park Radio Monday 13th at 4pm.

PRESIDENT’s REPORT 2020/21 – Jim Jacob

On behalf of City Park Radio I like to offer a big thankyou to all of our hard working volunteers for their work over the year. Our presenters continue to provide quality programs for our valued listeners. Specifically I would like to acknowledge the other committee members.

Efforts of our volunteers throughout the year have allowed City Park Radio to further establish its position within the community, now, and to provide a roadmap to the future .

Endeavours, of which we should be , without reserve, proud of ,range from presenting award winning programs, obtaining new equipment (standby transmitter, OB equipment) and encouraging community engagement (public podcast station which is currently being commissioned)

As per my previous President’s report, to help City Park Radio to grow and continue to develop, I would like to encourage all members to consider adding their voice by becoming volunteers at the station in any area they feel they have something to add and to encourage others in the community to become a member and add their knowledge and experience as a resource to the station. Some areas for consideration(Presenting, ob broadcasts, office, technical, museum attendant, management and program committee’s).

Don’t feel constrained, come forward to enjoy a new experience or use your wealth of skill and knowledge to advance the station into the future.

It is important that there is community engagement in any community radio station. In making decisions for the future, your family, friends and other social groups can give you valuable station feedback to assist the management of the station and programs.

Being part of a committee is the best way to develop the station.

Later in the year, CPR will conduct some more community engagement surveys, and while there are no expensive prizes, the surveys will provide valuable information to make City Park Radio a more valuable resource for the community.

I encourage all members to participate in the survey (honest answers) and also encourage people who are not members of the station to contribute their ideas.

The full Annual Report is available for reading at the City Park Radio office.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting was well attended again this year. It is often remarked at how many of our members take the time to attend and take an interest in your community radio station…. and for those attending – a surprise. A draw for some gift vouchers just to say thank you for your support. You never know what might happen at our AGM’s.

The committee selected for 2021/2022 is

Jim Jacob (P)*, Chris Sayer (VP)*, Sheila Hoban (S 1yr)*, Chris Ball (T)*

Deborah Wilson, Elizabeth Walters, Nick Groer (2yr)*

Adrian Wood, John Elcomb

EOI Marcus O’Keefe (1yr)*

*nominations accepted and confirmed at AGM

DATES FOR DIARY

4th Public Program Meeting 10am

4th Induction Training 1pm

18th Management Meeting 9.30am

A MESSAGE from one of our readers

Launceston Library Level 1 will be hosting an exhibition by local artist Margot Jacobs Thigpen.

Her works include botanical watercolours and glass engravings of flora, fauna and reptiles.

They will be displayed in the glass cabinets on Level 1 for the month of September 2021

SPONSORS

Please support these businesses as they support us.