September 2024

THE MARINERS MUSE

The fringe of this year’s Tassie Scallop Fiesta took the bait and cast off with the Mariners’ Muse story-telling session last month.

A panel of four diverse speakers was reeled in to relate their tales of involvement and relationships with the sea.

Adelaide businessman David Harris, who went to Bridport to look at a boat and then went home, the owner of the whole ferry operation.

Creagh Dixon will tell us of his exploits circumnavigating Tasmania in the replica of George Bass and Matthew Flinders’ sloop Norfolk… and of his recent visit to the UK to witness the re-burial of Matthew Flinders.

Maritime Safety Authority officer Claire Cunningham will share some of her life on the water at work and play, including yacht races and crewing luxury yachts on the Atlantic.

And Kelly “Hooch” Hunt from TARFish extols the virtues of a truly remarkable recreational fishing life, especially on how being an observant fisher can bring rewards and leave others in your wake.

You can catch the “Muse” after the news over two Wednesdays in September – 4th & 11th at 4pm on City Park Radio. It is also streamed live on cityparkradio.com and the Community Radio Plus App.

SPONSORSHIP

Michael Christian has visited or been in touch with over 100 businesses since taking on the role of volunteer sponsorship officer.

It is great to be able to get our message out into the community and, if nothing else, lift the profile of City Park Radio.

It is paying off. Presenters are being kept busy with more and more sponsor spots in programs.

Keep listening over the next few months as new sponsors come on board and remember to consider them for your next purchase … or if passing by, drop in and thank them for supporting their community radio station and the magnificent work of the volunteers.

COMMUNITY RADIO LISTENER PREFERENCES

The *CBAA listener surveys show some wonderful news for the guidance and future of community radio.

In Tasmania, the recent survey elicited some interesting statistics from listeners and how they value community radio.

62% want local information, 45% appreciate hearing local voices and personalities, 43% like the way community radio plays local and Australian music, and 34% really like how we play music not available on other radio stations.

Recently, City Park Radio has been implementing a general music program policy decided on over 10 years ago, which includes Tasmanian and Australian music. It seems like City Park Radio was on the money to deliver what the research is showing. … a diverse range of music.

It is interesting that in our region, it is only City Park Radio with artists like The Smokin’ Elmores, Bad Dad Orchestra, Captain O’Briens Craic, Claire Anne Taylor, Tom Fowkes and many others on regular airplay.

Of course, there are many other Tasmanian artists who are only heard on community radio.

And not far behind these top statistics … 31% of respondents like how locals can participate in community radio.

As we often say at City Park Radio … community radio presented by the people next door for people around the corner.

*McNair yellowSquares 2024W1 (Tasmania)

CITY PARK RADIO FACEBOOK PAGE

In 2023 your committee decided to commit to a single Facebook page which consolidated all communication and updates in one place, ensuring that followers receive consistent information without having to navigate between multiple pages.

It was to enable the station to exercise better legal responsibility for material published under the station’s name, to maintain better editorial quality on material published and to publish in a timely matter.

Also, In recent years, the courts have decided that owners of Facebook pages also have a duty of care to control what is published under their name.

All volunteers that had created pages that related to the station were requested to close those pages. City Park Radio has one Facebook & Instagram page and welcomes your contributions.

If you wish to post on the official Facebook page, email the details as outlined by this form to: socialscpr@gmail.com

DIARY DATES FOR MATES

Sunday 1st Father’s Day & National Wattle Day

Saturday 7th Bunnings BBQ Invermay 9am-4pm

Thursday 12th RU OK Day

Saturday 21st Management meeting 9.30am

SPORTS BROADCASTS

6th LAP IT UP – reports in Breakfast program

7th NTFA Div1 Grand Final 2.25pm

8th TSL final – Date, time TBC

14th NTFA Premier Grand Final 2.25pm

15th TSL Preliminary Final – Date, time TBC

21st TSL Grand Final (last) – time TBC

29th AFLW – Nth Melbourne v Richmond 1pm

…. and an extra special mention and huge thanks to Raoul Cooley at ELGAS for sponsoring the station’s news bulletins and our live sports broadcasts throughout the season.