September, 2026

A new year of Community Broadcasting

Your community radio station held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday August 29th, and the new Management Committee is now preparing to meet for the first time and get the ball rolling for our 41st year of broadcasting.

The Executive:

President: John Elcomb (one year into a 2-year term)

Vice President : Luigi Romanelli (elected unopposed, for 2 years)

Secretary: Elizabeth Walters (elected unopposed, for 2 years)

Treasurer: Chris Ball (a nomination from the floor, unopposed, for 1 year)

Management Committee: Rose Cooper, Richard Barker, Chris Sayer (all elected for two year term), and Jodie Maurer (for a one year term), all join current members Ben Barwick and Oktaviani Turbaningsih.

We were honoured to accept the offer from the Hon. Don Wing to continue as the Patron of City Park Radio for another year. Thank you, Don. We also thank Ayu for her service to the Management Committee.

City Park Radio will continue to provide all people in our community access to community radio, and our program format is not restricted to a single message or playlist style of music. We welcome anyone who would like to volunteer, regardless of skills.

A.I. Policy

Artificial Intelligence is currently a hot topic around the world. There is much debate on its worth, and whether A.I. can really be of benefit in today’s world. It can be an opportunity for improved efficiency with limited resources, but it can also bring real risks to community radio. For example, A.I. can create synthetic voices and music that has no human input at all.

Your Management Committee has put forward an “Artificial Intelligence Policy” that discusses the station’s disengagement with the use of A.I. The policy is being offered in draft form to invite review and comments for one month. There are copies of the draft policy in each studio, or you can request a copy from the Office.

Paving our way to history

Here’s another in our series highlighting some of the many pavers, inscribed in 1994, from the cottage-studio walkway.

The Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania is a not-for-profit organisation that supports and empowers migrants and refugees to settle and live fulfilling lives in Lutruwita/Tasmania. Their focus is on meeting the needs of migrants, humanitarian entrants and refugees through effective, targeted and meaningful services.

City Park Radio is proud to play our par t in making welcome our Multicultural communities to promote understanding, acceptance and belonging through our many multicultural programs.

We all wrap arms around our Nepali presenters and their families following the disastrous floods in their home country.

Sprin g has sprung …

We are certainly privileged to be situated in the beautiful City Park, and to have the garden that we enjoy every time we come into the station. Our magnificent magnolia tree is now showing its beautiful display as the season progresses into spring. It won’t be long until the flowering wysteria will be on full display in all its glory.

Our beautiful surroundings are enhanced by the cottage that we call home, and the French doors in the Office have received some love and attention from skilled restorers. We thank the City Council for their attention to the task.

Mariner’s Muse 2026 SPECIAL –

As part of the Tassie Scallop Fiesta fringe at Bridport, the popular Mariners Muse story-telling session featured again this year. For over two hours, it is a panel of diverse speakers telling their tales of involvement with the sea.

In the first hour this year, it was the record-breaking solo world circumnavigating Tasmanian sailor Tristan Gourlay out to beat his father’s record. Then historian Nigel Mercer retold the life and sailing adventures of Captain William Pixley in the 1800’s. Discover the link to Bridport Tasmania in this presentation.

In the second hour and closer to home, marine biologist David Maynard shared his passion for the underwater world particularly the waters of Tasmania. He revealed his love of urchins, trout and his ideas on sardines and you’ll hear how he came to wear his first wet suit.

The final speaker for the evening was Captain Sarah Parry of the sail training vessel Windeward Bound. Sarah shared a history of being shanghaied in her early days with the Navy and then her vision of the Windeward Bound. Captain Parry revealed a personal “fleeting” connection with Bridport.

The Mariners Muse will air in two parts … Monday 7th and 14th September at 4pm on City Park Radio and available afterwards on our Communities Stories podcast page. Graphic – Nigel Mercer