Friends of FM – May 2019

FUNDING FOR COMMUNITY RADIO

The 2019 Federal Government’s budget included $19.7 million funding for the community broadcasting sector in the coming financial year.

This represents no change to the expected ongoing funding for 2019/20. However, funding for the roll out of digital radio and funding targeted at enhanced news, training and streaming is not included in the forward estimates from 2021/22.

In the lead up to this year’s Federal Election, the CBAA will work with the major and minor parties, and independents, to receive an increase in funding of $5.1 million per year to help stations with their day-to-day operations, for the digital radio roll out, enhanced news, streaming and skills development to be ongoing from 2021/22.

So if you are speaking with any of the election candidates, please tell them why you like community radio AND how important community radio is to you. Persuade them to commit to community radio.

SOUVENIRS PROGRAM

The Souvenirs program has been a long running and very popular program on City Park Radio, bringing you a mix of music from an earlier era viz. from the 1930s to the 1950s.

It was decided at a Public Program meeting in 2018 to increase the scope of the program to include music from the 1960s, continuing the original format of a full range of music of the period. Many listeners make comment in relation to this earlier music, in many cases well before their time, how nice it is to hear music from a previous era, presented in a relaxed manner.

There have been many dedicated presenters involved with the program over the many years, all putting their own style of presentation into the program, with their individual take on the music of this special era.

It is interesting to note, judging by some of the phone calls received, that when there is football on the television, there are listeners who are simultaneously listening to Souvenirs and watching the football, thereby getting the best of both worlds.

If you therefore wish to hear two hours music of the 1930s to the 1960s, which may reflect nostalgic memories from a certain era in your life, tune into the Souvenirs program every Friday night from 8:00pm.

CONSTITUTION SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

All members are called to a Special General Meeting to consider changes to the LCFMG Inc Constitution.

The changes have been requested by the Australian Media & Communications Authority (ACMA) as part of our licence renewal process.

Any changes approved need to be lodged with ACMA by the end of June. The requested changes are in Clauses 11 & 14. Your Committee is also taking the opportunity to ‘tidy’ Clauses 1 & 2.

All details of the proposed changes are with the flyer with your newsletter.

Meeting Date – Saturday 1st June at 10am in the foyer at the Albert Hall (entry next to the cafe).

WHAT DO YOU DO ON THE WEEKEND



Some City Park Radio volunteers go to the football to bring the action to your home, car or garden… and it’s not Graeme Harris in the photo

Dave Mohr is with veteran caller Barry Triffett, while Chris Sayer reports from the boundary between quarters

May Sports Broadcasts

4th – 5.25pm – TSL North Launceston v Glenorchy

11th – 1.55pm – TSL North Launceston v North Hobart

17th – 6.15pm – NBL1 Launcerston Tornadoes v Albury Wodonga

18th – 1.55pm – TSL Launceston v Lauderdale

MAY DIARY DATES

1st – Programming Meeting 7pm

3rd – Long Lunch Outside Broadcast from AGFEST from 12noon

8th – BBQ at Bunnings Northside 830am – 4pm

12th – Mothers Day

15th – Management Meeting 9.30am

22nd – BBQ at Bunnings Northside 830am – 4pm

OUR 33rd BIRTHDAY

On 7th April 1986, City Park Radio began broadcasting on 103.7 FM to Launceston and environs, so we were excited to celebrate our 33rd anniversary of continuous broadcasting on Sunday 7th April in the grounds of City Park Radio. The weather gods were reasonably kind to us despite the prediction of showers, and there were only occasional brief bursts of very light showers. As a result, we managed to get through most of the celebrations unscathed and dry.

Despite the possibility of inclement weather, the celebrations were still very well attended with many City Park Radio members, volunteers and listeners joining in the tea party. The delicious food on offer was quickly snapped up, and for that we must sincerely thank Sheila and her willing band of helpers Shirley and Elizabeth. In addition, our sponsor Cocoon Living was inundated with requests from attendees trying out their different samples of tea, and for this we thank Bruce for his generosity.

The live music provided by Cotton Pony and the Blues Dusters was enjoyed by all and provided excellent entertainment. The kids that came along quickly took part in the Easter egg hunt, with most of the Easter eggs found.

We thank the many people for their organisation of, and assistance with, this event.

Below are some photos of the event – most taken by Jim Jacob

OUR SPONSORS