Friends of FM – November 2019

THE LION GOATS

Artist, writer and creator (and CPR member) Royce Pentaghast has produced another radio series for City Park Radio.

“Lion Goats” is a ten part cowboy and western radio serial set in the year 1909.

A group of lawmen, criminals and civilians are sent to hunt down a dangerous outlaw in Mexico, but start to realise things are not what they seem, and the real villain might be closer than they think.

Follow the adventures (or misadventures) of The Lion Goats from November 2nd – Saturdays at 10.30am

……and repeated Wednesdays 8.30pm.

SPEAKING MUSICALLY

Jenna Carole has put pen to paper again and devised another program.

“Speaking Musically” is the next in a series of radio programs produced by Jenna Carole.

Hear about one woman’s journey through life – the journey towards self as various changes in her name are used to herald in various chapters in her life.

Could it be Jenna’s life story ?

Speaking Musically will be heard on Monday 4th November at 4pm.

Another program produced and performed in our Studio D at City Park Radio… with thanks to Bent Eared Records.

BUSY MAKING DOUGH

Our regular BBQ at Bunnings is certainly bringing in some funds to keep your community radio station on air.

But a sausage sizzle without bread is a small snag in the process.

So it is a huge thank-you to the Management and Staff at the Banjo’s Bakery at Legana Shopping Centre for supporting City Park Radio’s Fund Raising Sausage Sizzles .

Each time, they kindly donate bread to City Park Radio…. it’s the mystery of the sausage sizzle, what type of bread have we got this week.

Some weeks it’s a surprise for customers, wholemeal, brown, multigrain or just the excellent white. Talk about a mystery bag!

All in a good cause though …. we need the dough, they knead the dough – winners all round..

PODCAST NEWS

A few months on from posting The Hot Seat programs on our website as podcasts, statistics show that people have listened from all over the world, and far and wide across Australia.

It is gratifying to know that people appreciate being able to hear about a Launceston local, particularly if they miss the original broadcast or live a long way from our broadcast area

https://cityparkradio.com/our-podcast/

A BLAST FROM THE PAST

Here’s presenter Mike Dunphy pictured in the Examiner in 1998 when the new studios went on air

Visitors from other community stations around Australia drop in to City Park Radio say hello, and are amazed and a little envious at our studios.

Having two studios, and a performance studio, in central downtown Launceston makes us one of the best equipped and located community stations in Australia.

(with the B&W picture of Mike Dunphy from the Examiner).

ED. with a dashing moustache like that… we wonder what ever happened to the evening wear most presenters needed to wear

… oh yes … it’s 1998 not 1938 !

LAFF

The Latin American Film Festival is currently running in Launceston until 7th November.

The LAFF is a not-for-profit event, and all screenings are ABSOLUTELY FREE, with entry at the Australian Maritime College’s auditorium.

It is being coordinated by the Spanish Presenter – Elena Chagoya.

