Friends of FM – March 2017



HARMONY DAY 2017 – Everyone Belongs

City Park Radio is recognising Harmony Day this year with a special live broadcast from the Launceston celebration in Princes Square.

Together with the local Migrant Resource Centre, The University of Tasmania and Cityprom, a Community Harmony Day will be held in Princes Square on Saturday 25th March, from 12pm – 3pm.

This special day will be celebrated with 15 amazing International Cuisine stalls, Cultural Entertainment and much much more! This is also a licensed event with some wine available for purchase in the afternoon. There will be free activities including: Kids activities, Free live entertainment and much more.

All members and volunteers are encouraged to attend to help highlight the range of cultural diversity in Launceston and promote City Park Radio as a true community radio station for everyone to be able to access in Northern Tasmania.

City Park Radio will be live on air from Princes Square, 12 – 2pm.

TRANSLATOR PROGRESS

The shed is almost complete, the earthing completed and top soil delivered.

Once the roof and door installed, then the mast, equipment, fence, painting and power.

The job list is really getting shorter.

Les Martin and his merry band of volunteers are leading the way. More pics at the bottom of this newsletter.

MANAGEMENT VACANCY

City Park Radio has accepted the resignation from Chris Herbert to allow more time for him to concentrate on family matters. We wish Chris and Paddy Herbert many moments of good reflection and comfort in the forthcoming months.

A position exists until the next AGM for a casual appointment to the management committee. This is a good opportunity for any member to participate, especially if you are thinking of nominating at the next AGM .. …… Please lodge your EOI with Craig Ellis (president) before 17th March . For more info, phone the prez – 0418 594 764

TRAINING WEEKEND

Over the last weekend in February, Cameron Durnsford from the CMTO conducted three training sessions in our studios…. Media Law, Workplace Safety and New Media Talkback.

Six people attended Saturday, five on Sunday … Luigi Romanelli attended both days … this is some of his reflection of the training weekend.

My sincere thanks for the weekend’s CMTO Training with Cam and I acknowledge the work behind the scenes with the CMTO to make the training relevant to CPR’s presenters.

While some aspects of the training (especially OH&S and Media Law) could have been very dry it was in fact very informative and a reminder that CPR (compared to other community radio stations) enjoys many solid, transparent and equitable policies and procedures that uphold the rights and responsibilities of all.

The training also showed the value the importance of being committed to the principles of community engagement that reflects a diverse community of interest. Something that CPR does well.

The Social Media component highlighted for me how effective a CPR dedicated SMS number could facilitate more engagement with listeners and at the same time have inherit mechanisms to deal with abusive comments etc.

I believe that more presenters should avail themselves of training opportunities to extend/consolidate their knowledge of issues pertaining to production, presenting and the gamut of ethical/legal considerations of community radio.

I would encourage the Management Committee to apply for more training possibilities.

LET’S HAVE A CHAT

“You’ve heard of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”. Well, here are the people you will encounter when you enter our office. Guaranteed not to bite, but willing to help and assist with all your enquiries. Getting good office staff is very hard to find, so we are blessed to have these five outstanding ladies looking after the everyday needs of City Park Radio – right down to making sure there is enough coffee, tea, milk and toilet paper. Linda Callister

Linda (Monday), Dian (Tuesday), Sue (Wednesday Morning), Maureen (Wednesday Afternoon), Terri (Thursday) and Barbara (Friday).

PROGRAM CHANGES

Tuesday 4pm—Deadly Voices from the House has ceased production. Primary Perspectives will be the new CRN program hosted by young people between 10-13 years, includes regular monthly segments such as The Veggie Patch, Let’s Talk Tech, Art Matters, History Matters, Sport Matters and Wonderfully Wild…. Also includes live music.

SPORT —This year CPR will focus on Tasmanian State League Northern games and SEABL Basketball with the Tornadoes games.The basketball begins with the state derby, the Launceston Tornadoes playing the Hobart Chargers at the DEC in Hobart on March 25th while the TSL footy will begin on April 1st. Most broadcasts will be on Saturday afternoons with two games listed for Sunday.

WANTED – major sponsor for Sports broadcasts – please contact Shirley with details

The DOCTOR AUDIO ADVENTURES Repeat episodes of DAA will begin sometime in March in the lead up to a new series beginning in May— keep listening for further details

REELIN’ IN THE YEARS – Classic Album of the Month

THE EASYBEATS – VIGIL

In 1968, The Easybeats released their final album on United Artists. Entitled “Vigil” in the UK and Australia but issued as Fallin’ Off The Edge Of The World in the USA, all three versions had either some different tracks and/or running order.

It was not a commercially or critically successful album.Vigil differed from their earlier work in that it contained a wide variety of material – old standards (on UK and USA versions only), original compositions, easy listening songs, psychedelic material – and only a hint of rock.

George Young later commented on the song Hello How Are You that it was a classic mistake from the band’s point of view. He said that they were a rock ‘n’ roll band and this song sounded “cornball and schmaltzy” Some tracks however did rock! Bring A Little Lovin’ and the opening track Good Times (with a guest appearance by Steve Marriott) both of which were in the ‘old‘ Easybeat‘s style.

There’s also the growling vocals on Come In You’ll Get Pneumonia. It was a mixed album but it did show that Harry Vanda and George Young could write songs in a wide variety of styles which they did with great success with other Australian artists.

Reelin’ in the Years – 60s & 70s – Saturdays 5-7pm – on air, online or via the Tune In app

MULTICULTURAL BROADCASTERS MEET

Big changes are afoot with the way our ethnic broadcasters apply for grant funding for their programs.

In the new two tiered grant application, broadcasters now have to forecast their expenditure for the forthcoming year.

A new definition of regular programming has been incorporated to mean at least fortnightly.

Our broadcasters have some decisions to make about their program time slots as well as organising the resources they may need for the coming year.

They have another meeting on 4th March and the final decisions for funding from July need to be made by the end of March.

BROADCASTING OPPORTUNITY

CPR has received this request from WAY-FM here in Launceston.

At 105.3WayFM we are on the hunt for a part-time or full time on air announcer this would be a paid position for the right person please email expressions of interest to jim.gray@wayfm.org.au

MORE BBQ FUNDRAISING

Bunnings Northside

Wednesday 8th March

8.30am – 4pm

Snags snuggled up to onions on blankets, fizzy drinks in tinny cans

INDUCTION TRAINING for New Volunteers

At the studios . Saturday 4th March, 1pm.

REMINDER – Winey Winery Bus Tour – Sunday 5th March

All seats on two buses have sold out … money has been paid …

Contact the office perchance a late cancellation, and a seat becomes available.

CPR SPONSORS

Please support these business as they support your community radio station…. and don’t forget to mention you heard about them on City Park Radio.

Sponsorship enquiries – Shirley 6334 7429 or sales@cityparkradio.com.au