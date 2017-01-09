|Monday
|6:00
|Breakfast - Allan Andersen
|9:30
|Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily
|10:00
|Mornings with ... General Music
|12:00
|The Long Lunch - music news and interviews
|2:00
|Afternoons with ... General music
|4:00
|The History Show.
|5:00
|Drivetime - with Adam Child
|6:00
|The AFL Fantasy Show with The Traders
|7:00
|Multicultural - 1st Czech/Slovak, 2nd Austrian, 3rd Italian + 4th & 5th Mon Six String Belief with Dan Stephens
|8:00
|Multicultural 1st Monday only Radio Filipino with Emilie, 2nd & 3rd Mondays Austrian & Italian programs continue
|9:00
|The Audio Files - with David Brice
|11:00
|Urban Meltdown
|Midnight
|Community Radio Network - a mix of programs to while away the early morning.
|Tuesday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Ben Wetselaar
|9:30
|Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
|10:00
|Mornings with .... General Music w a variety of presenters
|12:00
|The Long Lunch - music news and interviews
|2:00
|Afternoons with ... general Music w a variety of presenters
|4:00
|Deadly Voices From The House
|5:00
|Drivetime - with Shirley Lee
|7:00
|Multicultural - either German with Andrea or Under African Skies
|8:00
|NEW BREW
|10:00
|Addicted - with Addison Saunders, Luke Newson - 3rd-5th Tues - SubSequence & Radio Gumbo
|Midnight
|Community Radio Network - a music mix throughout the early morning.
|Wednesday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Mike Conlon inc RSPCA report & Birthday calls
|9:30
|Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
|10:00
|Mornings with .... General Music w a variety of presenters
|12:00
|The Long Lunch -Peter Stecenko w music, news information & interviews
|2:00
|Afternoons with ... General music w a rotation of presenters
|4:00
|1st Wed AN INSPIRED PURSUIT w Northern Tasmania's Tatlers Writers Group ---- other Wednesdays Arts Alive
|5:00
|Drivetime - with Dan Stephens
|7:00
|Multicultural - 1st Global Village 2nd-5th Wed French with Carmen
|8:00
|Australian Country - w Alan, Bill, Kathy, Linda or Maureen
|10:00
|The JnS Show - with James Parker & Sam Sheridan
|Midnight
|Community Radio Network - a mix of information, brass bands, movies and jazz
|Thursday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Howard Kaplan
|9:30
|Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
|10:00
|Mornings with ... General music
|12:00
|The Long Lunch - with Bill Housego
|2:00
|Afternoons with ... General Music w a variety of presenters
|4:00
|Zed Games
|4:30
|National Features and Documentary Series ... a different story each week.
|5:00
|Drivetime - with Chris Ball
|7:00
|Multicultural - either Russian with Svetlana, or Chinese w Wei
|8:00
|Radio Nowhere with Terry Neal and fortnightly Alive & Kicking
|10:00
|Bad Habits, Good Tracks w Steve Davern
|Midnight
|Community Radio Network - a music mix for the wee small hours
|Friday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Mike Conlon inc RSPCA report & Birthday calls
|9:30
|Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
|10:00
|Mornings with... general music w a variety of presenters
|12:00
|The Long Lunch - with Mike Dunphy inc fishing news with Rick Howard
|2:00
|Afternoons with ... Ken Brooks
|4:00
|Accent of Women
|4:30
|One Planet One People - Baha'i program with Edward & Noel Broomhall
|5:00
|Drivetime - with Chris Ball
|7:00
|The Dance Show with Craig Ellis
|8:00
|Souvenirs - Music from the 30s 40s & 50s
|10:00
|Trevor Simm presents
|Midnight
|Community Radio Network - a variety of programs for the start of the weekend
|Saturday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Allan Andersen
|9:00
|Country Muster - Country music
|12:00
|Multicultural - 1st Sat - Cafe Italiano w Aurelia Wilkins, 2nd Sat - Indonesian w Umi & Demo , 3rd Sat - Spanish w Elena Chagoya , 4th Indonesian w Umi & Demo
|1.00
|Multicultural - 1st Sat - Cafe Italiano w Aurelia Wilkins, 2nd Sat - Ceilidh w Mary Read, 3rd Sat - Spanish w Elena Chagoya , 4th Ceilidh w Mary Read
|2:00
|Saturday Afternoon Mix - with either Elizabeth Collins, Howard Kaplan, Judi Corcoran or Jim Jacob
|5:00
|Reelin’ in the Years- The best from the 60s and 70s
|7:00
|The ROCK Show - with Fred Davis, Jim Jacob, Danny Smith, Greg Murgatroyd or Rob Wells
|9.00
|Roots'n'Reggae Show with Sista Selecta
|10:00
|New Releases & Aussie Music Weekly
|Midnight
|The National Rock and Blues Show - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
|2:00
|Tecka's Tracks - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
|4:00
|Bluesbeat - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
|5:00
|Nuthin But The Blues - Blues via Community Radio Network
|Sunday
|6:00
|Breakfast - with Ken Brooks
|9:00
|Sunday Morning - A different presenter each week.
|12:00
|Classical Encounters - The world of Classical music w Keith, Bill, Adrian, Richard and Mike
|2:00
|The Sound Of Musicals - with Dian Smith, Adrian Wood or Bill Carney
|3:00
|Sunday Afternoon Music - Middle of the road or from the footpath.
|5:00
|Around The World - World music
|6:00
|Offbeat - a theme based music show with various presenters
|8:00
|Jazz Spectrum - with Stephanie Thorne, Craig Ellis, Noel Broomhall, Judi Corcoran, Keith Wiggins or Ken Brooks - the Launceston Jazz Club
|10:00
|Tiki Lounge Remix
|11:00
|Community Radio Network early mornings
Is there a section of music time slot you just play Tasmanian music?
Hi Renae, There is no specific program for Tasmanian Music .. our presenters are encouraged to play a range of music including Tasmanian… some programs such as New Brew on a Tuesday evening and Australian Country on a Wednesday will have a greater chance of hearing Tasmanian artists.
it’s a shame there’s no metal show anymore, although there could be an opening for one maybe..?
Hi Jonah,
The station would welcome any new members wishing to present a metal program……
Would you and a couple of friends be interested …. give the station a call.
I used to listen to the City Park Radio Launceston every Sunday afternoon. Now I am in Vietnam trying to find what I lost. Great musical station! Thank you.
12.00 pm Sunday and listening to new announcer Adrian Wood hosting Classical Encounters. Doing very well for his first program, and a great selection of music. Looking forward to hearing more.
Adrian Wood. Listening to your first day. You were made for this. And it will only get better.. Enjoying the music also. Well done Juanita
Excellent Tuesday Night Hip Hop show. Nice to listen to quality old school with a Quality DJ. Well done Ben. Could I please get the Facebook page name? Cheers
We have moved recently from Hobart to Derby in North East Tassie, we love being able to tune in as we get close to Launceston on our travels. Such a pleasant change from commercial radio. Keep up the good work.
Chris Liley
Thank you for giving Launceston school children a chance to be on air. Was a fabulous experience for them. Loved hearing my so .
Love listening even if it makes me a little bit homesick I have been here in Qld. for almost 30 years but still miss Tassie and friends and family. Was especially nice listening today 30th June 2013 and getting a Happy Birthday from my dear friend Maureen. Thanks so much.
I believe you have played my songs, which are on AMRAP’s AirIt, on your Sunday morning show. I am really chuffed that you have chosen to play my music, thank you very much. I think my songs sit in the Alternate Folk, Beardy Alternative Country vein and would hopefully appeal to anyone who is interested in quality songwriting. Love and light, Andy Gordon
Have been tuning around and came across Noel Broomhall as she was presenting the Jazz Spectrum show. She is doing a great job on air and love her music selection. Please pass my congratulations on a great show to her. Know Noel from my early days at City Park Radio. I am listening via the streaming feed as we are in SA at the moment as we tour Australia.
All the best to all at City Park Radio
Brian Yeoman
I love listening to your radio station.
The music that is played is wonderful.
But I hate the stuff that is now being played at 4 o’clock in the afternoon between Tuesday and friday.
Can you put something else on please.
Love the photos! But then when you live in that fabulous building, why wouldn’t you show it off, along with the gardens! But where are the monkey photos – don’t you love your neighbours too? We enjoyed watching them when we were trying to find your studios last year!
keep up the good work. so much better than listening to the other rubbish stations
Glad to hear you enjoy our mix of music
Listening to you in sunny sydney! Great station!
Glad to hear our steaming service is being used. What shows do you enjoy? I do the “6 string belief ” show on mondays (7 till 9 pm) and “saturday arvo mix”