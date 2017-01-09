Programs

Monday
6:00 Breakfast - Allan Andersen
9:30Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily
10:00Mornings with ... General Music
12:00The Long Lunch - music news and interviews
2:00Afternoons with ... General music
4:00The History Show.
5:00Drivetime - with Adam Child
6:00 The AFL Fantasy Show with The Traders
7:00Multicultural - 1st Czech/Slovak, 2nd Austrian, 3rd Italian + 4th & 5th Mon Six String Belief with Dan Stephens
8:00 Multicultural 1st Monday only Radio Filipino with Emilie, 2nd & 3rd Mondays Austrian & Italian programs continue
9:00The Audio Files - with David Brice
11:00Urban Meltdown
MidnightCommunity Radio Network - a mix of programs to while away the early morning.

 

Tuesday
6:00Breakfast - with Ben Wetselaar
9:30Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
10:00Mornings with .... General Music w a variety of presenters
12:00The Long Lunch - music news and interviews
2:00Afternoons with ... general Music w a variety of presenters
4:00Deadly Voices From The House
5:00Drivetime - with Shirley Lee
7:00Multicultural - either German with Andrea or Under African Skies
8:00NEW BREW
10:00Addicted - with Addison Saunders, Luke Newson - 3rd-5th Tues - SubSequence & Radio Gumbo
MidnightCommunity Radio Network - a music mix throughout the early morning.

 

Wednesday
6:00Breakfast - with Mike Conlon inc RSPCA report & Birthday calls
9:30Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
10:00Mornings with .... General Music w a variety of presenters
12:00The Long Lunch -Peter Stecenko w music, news information & interviews
2:00Afternoons with ... General music w a rotation of presenters
4:001st Wed AN INSPIRED PURSUIT w Northern Tasmania's Tatlers Writers Group ---- other Wednesdays Arts Alive
5:00Drivetime - with Dan Stephens
7:00Multicultural - 1st Global Village 2nd-5th Wed French with Carmen
8:00 Australian Country - w Alan, Bill, Kathy, Linda or Maureen
10:00The JnS Show - with James Parker & Sam Sheridan
MidnightCommunity Radio Network - a mix of information, brass bands, movies and jazz

 

Thursday
6:00Breakfast - with Howard Kaplan
9:30Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
10:00Mornings with ... General music
12:00The Long Lunch - with Bill Housego
2:00Afternoons with ... General Music w a variety of presenters
4:00Zed Games
4:30National Features and Documentary Series ... a different story each week.
5:00Drivetime - with Chris Ball
7:00Multicultural - either Russian with Svetlana, or Chinese w Wei
8:00Radio Nowhere with Terry Neal and fortnightly Alive & Kicking
10:00Bad Habits, Good Tracks w Steve Davern
MidnightCommunity Radio Network - a music mix for the wee small hours

 

Friday
6:00Breakfast - with Mike Conlon inc RSPCA report & Birthday calls
9:30Readings From the Examiner - Readings from the Launceston daily.
10:00Mornings with... general music w a variety of presenters
12:00The Long Lunch - with Mike Dunphy inc fishing news with Rick Howard
2:00Afternoons with ... Ken Brooks
4:00Accent of Women
4:30One Planet One People - Baha'i program with Edward & Noel Broomhall
5:00Drivetime - with Chris Ball
7:00The Dance Show with Craig Ellis
8:00Souvenirs - Music from the 30s 40s & 50s
10:00Trevor Simm presents
MidnightCommunity Radio Network - a variety of programs for the start of the weekend

 

Saturday
6:00Breakfast - with Allan Andersen
9:00Country Muster - Country music
12:00Multicultural - 1st Sat - Cafe Italiano w Aurelia Wilkins, 2nd Sat - Indonesian w Umi & Demo , 3rd Sat - Spanish w Elena Chagoya , 4th Indonesian w Umi & Demo
1.00Multicultural - 1st Sat - Cafe Italiano w Aurelia Wilkins, 2nd Sat - Ceilidh w Mary Read, 3rd Sat - Spanish w Elena Chagoya , 4th Ceilidh w Mary Read
2:00Saturday Afternoon Mix - with either Elizabeth Collins, Howard Kaplan, Judi Corcoran or Jim Jacob
5:00Reelin’ in the Years- The best from the 60s and 70s
7:00The ROCK Show - with Fred Davis, Jim Jacob, Danny Smith, Greg Murgatroyd or Rob Wells
9.00Roots'n'Reggae Show with Sista Selecta
10:00New Releases & Aussie Music Weekly
MidnightThe National Rock and Blues Show - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
2:00Tecka's Tracks - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
4:00Bluesbeat - Rock and Blues via Community Radio Network
5:00Nuthin But The Blues - Blues via Community Radio Network

 

Sunday
6:00Breakfast - with Ken Brooks
9:00Sunday Morning - A different presenter each week.
12:00Classical Encounters - The world of Classical music w Keith, Bill, Adrian, Richard and Mike
2:00The Sound Of Musicals - with Dian Smith, Adrian Wood or Bill Carney
3:00Sunday Afternoon Music - Middle of the road or from the footpath.
5:00Around The World - World music
6:00Offbeat - a theme based music show with various presenters
8:00Jazz Spectrum - with Stephanie Thorne, Craig Ellis, Noel Broomhall, Judi Corcoran, Keith Wiggins or Ken Brooks - the Launceston Jazz Club
10:00Tiki Lounge Remix
11:00 Community Radio Network early mornings

19 Responses so far.

  1. Renae says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Is there a section of music time slot you just play Tasmanian music?

    Reply
    • Chris Ball says:
      January 16, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Hi Renae, There is no specific program for Tasmanian Music .. our presenters are encouraged to play a range of music including Tasmanian… some programs such as New Brew on a Tuesday evening and Australian Country on a Wednesday will have a greater chance of hearing Tasmanian artists.

      Reply
  2. jojo says:
    April 21, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    it’s a shame there’s no metal show anymore, although there could be an opening for one maybe..?

    Reply
    • Chris Ball says:
      April 27, 2016 at 11:57 am

      Hi Jonah,

      The station would welcome any new members wishing to present a metal program……

      Would you and a couple of friends be interested …. give the station a call.

      Reply
  3. Dinh says:
    March 20, 2015 at 2:18 am

    I used to listen to the City Park Radio Launceston every Sunday afternoon. Now I am in Vietnam trying to find what I lost. Great musical station! Thank you.

    Reply
  4. Juanita von Stieglitz says:
    February 10, 2015 at 1:32 pm

    12.00 pm Sunday and listening to new announcer Adrian Wood hosting Classical Encounters. Doing very well for his first program, and a great selection of music. Looking forward to hearing more.

    Reply
  5. Juanita von Stieglitz says:
    February 8, 2015 at 1:20 pm

    Adrian Wood. Listening to your first day. You were made for this. And it will only get better.. Enjoying the music also. Well done Juanita

    Reply
  6. Simon says:
    December 23, 2014 at 11:44 pm

    Excellent Tuesday Night Hip Hop show. Nice to listen to quality old school with a Quality DJ. Well done Ben. Could I please get the Facebook page name? Cheers

    Reply
  7. Chris Liley says:
    December 19, 2014 at 6:57 pm

    We have moved recently from Hobart to Derby in North East Tassie, we love being able to tune in as we get close to Launceston on our travels. Such a pleasant change from commercial radio. Keep up the good work.

    Chris Liley

    Reply
  8. Shelley says:
    September 11, 2014 at 8:50 pm

    Thank you for giving Launceston school children a chance to be on air. Was a fabulous experience for them. Loved hearing my so .

    Reply
  9. Margaret says:
    June 30, 2013 at 3:28 pm

    Love listening even if it makes me a little bit homesick I have been here in Qld. for almost 30 years but still miss Tassie and friends and family. Was especially nice listening today 30th June 2013 and getting a Happy Birthday from my dear friend Maureen. Thanks so much.

    Reply
  10. Andy Gordon says:
    June 8, 2013 at 7:57 pm

    I believe you have played my songs, which are on AMRAP’s AirIt, on your Sunday morning show. I am really chuffed that you have chosen to play my music, thank you very much. I think my songs sit in the Alternate Folk, Beardy Alternative Country vein and would hopefully appeal to anyone who is interested in quality songwriting. Love and light, Andy Gordon

    Reply
  11. Brian Yeoman says:
    May 26, 2013 at 10:41 pm

    Have been tuning around and came across Noel Broomhall as she was presenting the Jazz Spectrum show. She is doing a great job on air and love her music selection. Please pass my congratulations on a great show to her. Know Noel from my early days at City Park Radio. I am listening via the streaming feed as we are in SA at the moment as we tour Australia.
    All the best to all at City Park Radio
    Brian Yeoman

    Reply
  12. Lois L Johnston says:
    February 28, 2013 at 10:23 am

    I love listening to your radio station.

    The music that is played is wonderful.

    But I hate the stuff that is now being played at 4 o’clock in the afternoon between Tuesday and friday.

    Can you put something else on please.

    Reply
  13. Jean Rau says:
    February 27, 2013 at 6:12 pm

    Love the photos! But then when you live in that fabulous building, why wouldn’t you show it off, along with the gardens! But where are the monkey photos – don’t you love your neighbours too? We enjoyed watching them when we were trying to find your studios last year!

    Reply
  14. max jordan says:
    February 19, 2013 at 7:46 am

    keep up the good work. so much better than listening to the other rubbish stations

    Reply
  15. Chris J says:
    February 14, 2013 at 4:35 am

    Listening to you in sunny sydney! Great station!

    Reply
    • dan stephens says:
      March 4, 2013 at 5:58 pm

      Glad to hear our steaming service is being used. What shows do you enjoy? I do the “6 string belief ” show on mondays (7 till 9 pm) and “saturday arvo mix”

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Pages

Search Site

Launceston City Park Radio - Local Radio in Launceston

Designed by Carbil Computers

City Park Radio ~ Radio Station in Launceston ~ Launceston City Park Radio ~ Launceston Community FM ~ Community Radio Station ~ Radio Broadcast in Tasmania ~ Local Radio in Launceston ~ Music Entertainment in Launceston ~ Broadcasting in Tasmania ~ City Park Radio Broadcasts